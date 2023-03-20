Bangabandhu had legitimate right to proclaim independence: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said, the people of the country had given Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the legitimate right to proclaim the independence through the 1970 general elections.

“The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had the only legitimate right to proclaim the country’s independence. Through the 1970 polls, the country’s people had given him the legitimate right to proclaim the independence,” he told a discussion held in the capital.

The ruling Awami League arranged the discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.