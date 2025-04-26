Public servants to enjoy extended breaks with back-to-back holidays

After a long nine-day break during Eid, government officials and employees in Bangladesh are set to enjoy yet another round of consecutive holidays in May, thanks to a combination of public, executive and weekly holidays.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, the first set of upcoming holidays begins on 1 May (Thursday), marking International Workers' Day.

This will be followed by the regular weekend on Friday and Saturday, granting government staff a three-day break.

Later in the same month, another three-day holiday period awaits them. On 11 May (Sunday), the country will observe Buddha Purnima, a public holiday. As the day falls right after the regular weekend, public servants will once again have three consecutive days off.