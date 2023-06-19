Four Ansar members suspended over assaulting Barishal University student

Four Ansar members were suspended for allegedly beating up a Barishal University (BU) student following an altercation over standing in a queue at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, reports UNB.
The accused members are Hemayet Uddin, Shakil, Hanif and Riaz.
According to the hospital authority, Shanto, a second year student of the university's chemistry department, brought his mother Farida Begum to the hospital from Bakerganj upazila for treatment.
As his mother stood near a fan in front of a ticket counter due to heat, Ansar member Hemayet asked her to leave it and stand in the queue.
At one stage of an altercation between the ansar member and her, Farida allegedly beat him with shoes. Noticing this Shanto when rushed to the spot some Ansar members beat him up.
Enraged by this incident, fellow students of the university rushed to the hospital and staged a demonstration demanding punishment of the Ansar members.
Terming the incident as unexpected, the hospital's director HM Saiful Islam said the accused Ansar members were suspended as the allegation of beating the student by them was found to be true after scrutinising the CCTV footage.
Hossain, commander of the ansar battalion at the hospital, said they sent a letter to the divisional office to withdraw the accused.