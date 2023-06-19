Four Ansar members suspended over assaulting Barishal University student

Four Ansar members were suspended for allegedly beating up a Barishal University (BU) student following an altercation over standing in a queue at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, reports UNB.

The accused members are Hemayet Uddin, Shakil, Hanif and Riaz.

According to the hospital authority, Shanto, a second year student of the university's chemistry department, brought his mother Farida Begum to the hospital from Bakerganj upazila for treatment.