Joe Biden takes selfie with Sheikh Hasina

US president Joe Biden took a selfie with Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed during a chat at the G20 Summit venue in New Delhi on Saturday.
State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam shared a picture on social media with the caption, “The prime minister and her daughter are with US President Joe Biden. What do you think who took the picture?”
Prime minister’s daughter Saima Wazed also shared several more pictures on X (formerly Twitter).
“Had a wonderful chat with @POTUS @JoeBidenat the #G20 Summit in #NewDelhi. I spoke to him about the importance of #MentalHealth services as a part of comprehensive #PublicHealth, and school psychologists in the education system,” Saima Wazed wrote in a post.
Saima Wazed complicated graduation in phycology in 1997 and a post-graduation in clinical psychology in 2002 from Barry University. She obtained a specialised degree in school psychology in 2004.
Saima Wazed has been working on child autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. She organized the first South Asian conference on Autism in 2011 in Dhaka. In 2014 she was the first recipient of the Excellence in Public Health Award by WHO-SEARO, and in 2015, she was made WHO-SEARO’s Regional Champion for Autism. Prior to that, she was a member of the World Health Organization's Expert Advisory Panel on Mental Health.
The G20 Summit began in New Delhi, capital of India, today, Saturday. World leaders including US president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez, Nigeria's president Bola Tinubu, Chinese premier Li Qiang, Britain's prime pinister Rishi Sunak, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa are joining the event.
India assumed the G20 presidency in December 2022 and during this presidency term, it invited a total of nine countries including Bangladesh to attend all the G20 summits. The invited countries are- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.