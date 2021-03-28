Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta: Harassment and humiliation even after death

In the afternoon Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta was shifted from the emergency department to Bed 2 of Surgery Ward 7. He was admitted there under Dr Matiur Rahman in Dr Ali Ashraf’s unit. Five decades on when we talked to Dr Matiur Rahman, he remembered the day clearly. He said that a bullet had hit Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta in the spine and so he was suffering from paraplegia. His arms and legs were paralysed. He had developed septicemia, meaning infection has entered his bloodstream and the two days of bleeding had rendered his condition critical. On 28 March, Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta’s friend Dr T Hossain wanted to take him to his private clinic, but Guhathakurta’s physical condition didn’t permit it. From 29 March Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta’s condition began to deteriorate further and after five days of struggling with death, he finally passed away on the morning of 30 March.

Then complications arose with the transfer of his body. Dr T Hossain sent an ambulance to Dhaka Medical to collect the body. But because of the bullet wounds and injuries, the hospital had recorded this as a ‘police case’. It would require permission of the local police station or magistrate to collect the body. Dhaka Medical was then under the Ramna police jurisdiction. But on 25 March the Pakistan army had gone on a killing spree at the Ramna police station too, so it was inoperative. And there was no way to contact a magistrate at the time. Pakistani troops were patrolling the hospital. It would be difficult to skirt the regulations to take out the body, and so Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta’s body lay there in the verandah of Ward 7. There was an uncertainty in the issuance of his death certificate. The situation at the hospital was suffocating and scary and so Basanti left.

The terrified family later sent driver Gopal to pick up Guhathakurta’s body. He went to the hospital two consecutive days, but failed to pick up the body. When he went on 5 April, Gopal learnt the body was no longer there and no one could say where it had been taken. He was told not to come to the hospital again.

As part of our research, we looked into the 1971 death records of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. We found that after a certain time on 25 March 1971, no more deaths were recorded in the register. Death records only resumed from 30 March, the day that Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta passed away. His name was found there among others. His admission number was 1444/12. The time of his death was recorded as 9:30am, 30 March. And the records show that the body was collected by the ‘police’. But the family never found out where the body was taken and whether it was given a proper cremation.