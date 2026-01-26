Tarique Rahman's Rajshahi rally rescheduled for Thursday

According to the revised schedule, Tarique Rahman will address an election rally at 12:30 pm on 29 January at the Haji Mohammad Mohsin Government High School ground (the historic Madrasa Maidan) in Rajshahi. People from 13 constituencies across Rajshahi, Natore, and Chapainawabganj are expected to attend the rally.

A preparatory meeting was held on Saturday night at the residence of Rajshahi Sadar candidate and former chairperson’s adviser Mizanur Rahman Minu. The meeting decided that Tarique Rahman’s rally would be the largest and most historic ever held in the region.

Mizanur Rahman said that party chairman Tarique Rahman called him around noon to inform him of the change in the rally date. He added that there were no other issues and that the postponement was solely due to the lack of available airline tickets on 28 January.