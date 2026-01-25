Tarique Rahman greets crowd in Chattogram dialect at BNP rally

Arriving at the rally venue of the Polo Ground in Chattogram city, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman greeted the crowd in the local dialect, saying, “Onara kyan asen? (How are you?)” In response, leaders and activists across the ground shouted back, “Bhala achi (We are well.)”

Tarique Rahman joined a political rally in Chattogram for the first time in 20 years. He entered the venue at around 12:20 pm today, Sunday, first exchanging greetings with party leaders and activists before taking to the stage.