Tarique Rahman greets crowd in Chattogram dialect at BNP rally
Arriving at the rally venue of the Polo Ground in Chattogram city, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman greeted the crowd in the local dialect, saying, “Onara kyan asen? (How are you?)” In response, leaders and activists across the ground shouted back, “Bhala achi (We are well.)”
Tarique Rahman joined a political rally in Chattogram for the first time in 20 years. He entered the venue at around 12:20 pm today, Sunday, first exchanging greetings with party leaders and activists before taking to the stage.
At the start of his speech, Tarique Rahman said, “Today we have all come together with a single goal before us—that is, we have gathered for change. This is that very Chattogram, this sacred land, from where martyred President Ziaur Rahman declared independence in 1971. This is the same sacred land of Chattogram where President Ziaur Rahman was martyred.”
Tarique Rahman continued, “This is also the sacred land of Chattogram where Begum Khaleda Zia was honoured with the title of ‘Deshnetri (leader of the nation)’. My family and I share an emotional bond with Chattogram.”
Jubilant crowd at the venue
Leaders, activists, supporters and members of the public began arriving at the venue from early morning to mark the BNP chairperson’s arrival. In addition to Chattogram, party workers came from Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachhari and Cox’s Bazar as well.
The rally was organised by the BNP as part of its campaign for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections. BNP-nominated parliamentary candidates from Chattogram, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari were present on the stage.
Hundreds of thousands of leaders, activists, supporters and members of the public from Chattogram and neighbouring districts gathered at the ground.