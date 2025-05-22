Microfinance leaders call for supportive budgetary policies ahead of budget

Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC, emphasized the importance of safeguarding the social mission of MFIs: “As we move toward financial sustainability, we must not lose sight of our social obligations. The country is at a critical stage facing a poly crisis. In this space, just like during covid times, MFIs need to play a leading role in reaching the informal sector, in climate adaptation and addressing unemployment issues by creating new jobs by providing add-on linkages. The government’s support -- through enabling policies and budget allocations -- can help us maintain this balance.”

Md. Ariful Haque Choudhury, President of ASA, stressed the urgency of collaboration: “Microfinance institutions have always complemented government efforts in poverty reduction. A well-coordinated approach between the sector and the government will be key to delivering greater impact.”

Dr. Humaira Islam, Executive Director of Shakti Foundation, called for flexibility in regulations to meet evolving needs: “The sector needs dynamic policies that reflect current realities. We urge the government to be open to innovations that improve outreach and reduce financing gaps, especially for women and marginalized groups.”