Dhaka sees low traffic movement

The usual hustle and bustle have noticeably been absent in the capital city Sunday morning, with a minimal number of private vehicles, and a limited number of office-goers out on the roads.

Despite being the week’s first working day, no significant presence of public transport was seen on the roads.

On the previous day, the Student Against Discrimination announced a one-point demand for the government’s resignation and called for a complete non-cooperation from today. Due to the programme, the city dwellers are reportedly hesitating to leave their residences as per regular routine.