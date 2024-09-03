Bangladesh

Editors’ Council meets chief adviser, seeks repeal of repressive legal clauses

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Mahfuz Anam speaks to the media on the premises of state guest house Jamuna on 3 September, 2024.Shuvra Kanti Das

The Editors’ Council has urged the interim government to immediately repeal legal clauses that are repressive to journalists and to carry out necessary reforms into the laws sometime later. 

The editors presented the proposal during a meeting with the chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, at state guest house Jamuna on Tuesday.  

Speaking to the media following the meeting, Editors’ Council president and The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam said they desire for a national unity in the country. In the meeting, they proposed various reforms into the constitution as well as some other sectors. 

Also, they urged to stop recording arbitrary murder cases against the journalists, he added.

