HC asks to shut schools, madrasahs until Thursday
The High Court has ordered to shut classes at primary and high schools, colleges and madrasahs until Thursday due to the ongoing severe heatwave across the country.
The HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Kader and justice Khizir Hayat on Monday directed secretaries to the education ministry and primary and mass education ministry and other relevant authorities to take actions in this regard.
The court passed the order suo moto as news reports on several deaths, including that of teachers, due to the heatwave were brought to its attention.
Lawyer Monir Uddin brought the news reports to the attention of the court while deputy attorney general Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the state in the hearing.
Monir Uddin told Prothom Alo that the court passed the order suo moto after holding a hearing in this regard. The court ordered to shut classes at primary and high schools, colleges and madrasahs until Thursday.
He further said that the educational institutions that have air conditioners, the universities and public exams will remain beyond the purview of this order.