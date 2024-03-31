Rain, gusty winds with 83 km/h speed in Dhaka
The capital city, Dhaka, has experienced strong winds at a speed of 83 kilometers per hour along with rain on Sunday morning. The same happened in some other parts of the country.
The meteorological department forecast no significant rainfall for the remainder of the day, with the possibility of cloudy skies in parts of the country. However, the day temperature may fall slightly.
While talking to Prothom Alo this morning, Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist of the meteorological department, said the rain commenced around 6:45am in Dhaka, with gusty winds sweeping through the city at a speed of 83 km/h.
Parts of Mymensingh, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Dhaka experienced rain in the early hours, but the remaining hours are likely to see no significant rainfall, he added.
The morning rain was due to the western low-pressure. It is pre-monsoon season when showers, along with norwester, are common in the morning or afternoon, he continued.
The average rainfall in the country usually stands at 52.4 mm in March. Until four days ago, the rainfall rate was 15 per cent higher than the average, with Dhaka experiencing a rainfall rate of 65.8 per cent above the norm for this month.