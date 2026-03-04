State minister Shama Obaed in talks with Paul Kapur at foreign ministry
United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Paul Kapur arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning, Wednesday, to hold discussions on Bangladesh–United States relations.
He reached the ministry shortly before 9:00 am.
At the start of the day, Paul Kapur held talks with state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam. He is subsequently scheduled to meet foreign minister Khalilur Rahman.
Later in the day, Paul Kapur will hold discussions at the Secretariat with commerce minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir and Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hasan Mahmud.
In the evening, Paul Kapur will exchange views with a delegation of business leaders and attend a dinner hosted in connection with his visit.
In particular, the new government is expected to receive a message regarding adherence to the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) signed with the interim government last February.
Paul Kapur arrived in Dhaka Tuesday night with the objective of further strengthening the strategic relationship between Dhaka and Washington. This marks his first visit to Bangladesh since assuming office last October.
Diplomatic sources indicate that, alongside bilateral issues, geopolitical matters are likely to feature in the discussions during the visit.
In the context of deliberations over the future of Dhaka–Washington relations, the United States may prioritise issues such as trade and commerce, defence cooperation, and visa policy.
For this reason, prior to the agreement, the US Department of Commerce held separate meetings with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.