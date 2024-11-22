Newly appointed election commissioners likely to take oath Sunday
The newly appointed chief election commissioner (CEC) and four other commissioners are likely to take oath on Sunday afternoon.
Shafiqul Islam, public relations officer of the Supreme Court, said the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday.
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed is supposed to administer the swearing-in ceremony.
Earlier on Thursday, former secretary AMM Nasir Uddin was appointed as CEC of the election commission.
Along with him, four election commissioners were also named.
The commissioners are former additional secretary Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, former district and sessions judge Abdur Rahman Masud, former joint secretary Begum Tahmida Ahmad and Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed them following section 118 (1) of the Constitution.