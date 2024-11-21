CEC vows to try his best to ensure people's right to vote

Earlier, the government issued a gazette notification over the appointment of the CEC and four other commissioners in the afternoon. CEC AMM Nasir Uddin later talked to Prothom Alo over different issues.

He said people could not vote freely from 2014. “Many people sacrificed their lives during the movement in July and August. The main issue of the movement was ensuring the right to vote. It is not possible to betray the blood of so many people. We will exert our utmost efforts to ensure the right to vote.”

The CEC noted that he had served as secretary for the information ministry, a member of the planning division, and secretary for the ministries of power and energy, and health. He retired from government service in July 2010.