CEC vows to try his best to ensure people's right to vote
The newly appointed chief election commissioner (CEC), AMM Nasir Uddin, has vowed to exert his utmost efforts to ensure that people vote for their preferred candidates.
While talking to Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon, he said the election commission will combat all challenges to ensure that the people vote for their preferred candidates. They will try their level best to hold a free, fair, and neutral election.
Earlier, the government issued a gazette notification over the appointment of the CEC and four other commissioners in the afternoon. CEC AMM Nasir Uddin later talked to Prothom Alo over different issues.
He said people could not vote freely from 2014. “Many people sacrificed their lives during the movement in July and August. The main issue of the movement was ensuring the right to vote. It is not possible to betray the blood of so many people. We will exert our utmost efforts to ensure the right to vote.”
The CEC noted that he had served as secretary for the information ministry, a member of the planning division, and secretary for the ministries of power and energy, and health. He retired from government service in July 2010.
"I have the experience of leading three ministries as secretary. I am confident that I will be able to deal with all challenges in the role of CEC and move forward towards the goal,” he said, adding that the commission may face different sorts of challenges during its operation.
Regarding participation of all political parties, the CEC said it is too tough to say anything in advance, as there are various discussions over different parties. “Things will be clear in time.”
AMM Nasir Uddin was one of two former secretaries proposed by the BNP for the role of CEC. But he expressed surprise at his appointment, saying he never expected to be appointed as the CEC. He will try to uphold dignity.