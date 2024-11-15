It’s time for police force to prove themselves: Home adviser

Home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday said that now is the time for the police force to prove themselves by providing service.

“The interim government is a non-political one. With the absence of political influence, there is opportunity to work with honesty, efficiency, and impartiality. The police force should utilise this opportunity to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation,” he said.

The adviser made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at a views exchange meeting with members of the Armed Forces Division, various police units, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Coast Guard, Ansar and VDP, Prisons Department, Fire Service and Civil Defense Department, and Narcotics Control Department at the Barishal Police Lines.