It’s time for police force to prove themselves: Home adviser
Home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday said that now is the time for the police force to prove themselves by providing service.
“The interim government is a non-political one. With the absence of political influence, there is opportunity to work with honesty, efficiency, and impartiality. The police force should utilise this opportunity to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation,” he said.
The adviser made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at a views exchange meeting with members of the Armed Forces Division, various police units, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Coast Guard, Ansar and VDP, Prisons Department, Fire Service and Civil Defense Department, and Narcotics Control Department at the Barishal Police Lines.
The adviser also emphasised the crucial role of law enforcement in controlling prices. He said, “The law enforcers play an important role in controlling the prices of goods. The members of the forces have to stop extortion and stay away from it.”
Failure to do so would tarnish the force's reputation, he said. The adviser said, “No one can be arrested in civil clothes. No one can be brought under the law without identity.”
The adviser also mentioned that the condition of police stations, including food and sanitation facilities, was not satisfactory. He directed senior officials to focus on resolving these issues for police personnel.
He said the armed forces had been granted magisterial power to assist in maintaining law and order, adding, “The term would be extended further and the BGB and Coast Guard would be included.”
While briefing reporters after the meeting, the adviser said, “The current government is trying to transform the police into a people-friendly force. To this end, efforts such as the formation of a police reform commission are ongoing.”
He remarked that the law and order situation in Barishal is relatively better compared to other areas. He further instructed the police to be more vigilant in preventing various public disturbances, including road blockades due to various demands.
Inspector general of police Md Moinul Islam, director general of RAB AKM Shahidur Rahman and divisional commissioner of Barishal Md Raihan Kawser were present at the time among others.