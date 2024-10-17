Rokeya University: Project cancelled halfway due to irregularities
Nazul Ahsan Kalimullah, former vice chancellor of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur has been accused of resorting to irregularities in a project of the university. The planning commission had to cancel the project halfway due to irregularities.
Kalimullah took charge as the VC of the university while the project was ongoing. After joining the university, Kalimullah removed the project consultant and appointed a new consultant.
He also made the authorities change the designs of two 10-storey buildings. Project could not be completed despite the expiry of the deadline due to various other irregularities.
However, before the cancellation of the project, a total of Tk 550 million was spent on it with two 5-storey buildings already built.
The report of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) of the planning ministry has revealed irregularities against the then VC (2017-2017) Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah.
Due to that allegation, the planning commission cancelled the unfinished project in a letter sent to the education ministry on 16 July.
The students, teachers and experts said those who are responsible for the irregularities should be brought to book and, if needed, a new project can be taken to complete the work. If that is not possible, the works that have been already done should be made usable.
The documents related to the project shows that the project worth Tk 970 million titled “Special development of Begum Rokeya University” was taken in 2015.
Under this project, construction of two 10-storey buildings, a 1000-seat residential student hall named after the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina and a research institute building named after nuclear scientist Wazed Mia, Sheikh Hasina’s husband, was going on.
An Independence Monument was also supposed to be built under the project. The project was supposed to be completed in June 2018, but the university authorities could not complete it despite extending the time three times.
The project expired in June 2021. There have been allegations of various irregularities in the project. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is looking into the allegations.
Shawkat Ali, the vice chancellor of the university, told Prothom Alo, “I took charge as the vice chancellor a few days ago. Further action will be taken by talking to the concerned persons.”
Picture of irregularities
An analysis of reports by UGC and IMED and other documents reveal that Kalimullah took charge as project director of that project in June, 2017, after assuming the role of the VC.
Appointing a new project consultant, Kalimullah changed the designs of Sheikh Hasina student hall and Wazed Mia Research Institute buildings.
In the previous design of the residential hall for female students, there were 325 toilets for 1000 students. The next consultant increased the number of toilets to 725. On the other hand, three buildings were constructed while a 10-storey building was supposed to be built in the original plan.
According to the planning commission, the first design was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting.
Changes in these designs are against the financial discipline of the government.
According to the UGC report, the executive head of the university Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah should take this responsibility as he was the project director at an important juncture of the project.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah said, “The then education minister Dipu Moni used all the powers of the government, including the UGC, against me because did not listen to any of her suggestions.”
Tuhin Wadud, professor of Bangla department of Begum Rokeya University, thinks that it is necessary to take action against those who have committed irregularities in this project.
He told Prothom Alo that the work done on the two buildings should be made suitable for use.
Tk 550 million already spent
A total of Tk 350 million has so far been used in construction of Sheikh Hasina female student hall and Tk 130 million in construction of Dr. Wazed Mia Institute building. Over Tk 30 million was spent on procurement of other research equipment and Tk 40 million on other sectors including appointment of consultants and procurement of furniture. The project was 57 per cent completed.
During a field visit on 9 October the two under construction buildings were found abandoned. The roof has been constructed up to the fifth floor of Sheikh Hasina Hall with no walls. Although surrounded by corrugated sheets, bushes have surrounded the building. The roof of the Wazed Mia Research Institute building has also been constructed up to five floors with no walls.
Sadia Yasmin, a postgraduate student of Gender and Development Studies department of the university, demanded that the hall be made suitable for residence as soon as possible.
“We have been seeing the construction of the building for a long time but the work is not being finished,” she added.
Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), told Prothom Alo that the then VC (Kalimullah) misused his power that led to waste of public money.
Those involved in irregularities should be held accountable. However, the infrastructure that has already been built under should be made usable now.
