Rokeya University: Project cancelled halfway due to irregularities

Nazul Ahsan Kalimullah, former vice chancellor of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur has been accused of resorting to irregularities in a project of the university. The planning commission had to cancel the project halfway due to irregularities.

Kalimullah took charge as the VC of the university while the project was ongoing. After joining the university, Kalimullah removed the project consultant and appointed a new consultant.

He also made the authorities change the designs of two 10-storey buildings. Project could not be completed despite the expiry of the deadline due to various other irregularities.

However, before the cancellation of the project, a total of Tk 550 million was spent on it with two 5-storey buildings already built.

The report of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) of the planning ministry has revealed irregularities against the then VC (2017-2017) Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah.

Due to that allegation, the planning commission cancelled the unfinished project in a letter sent to the education ministry on 16 July.

The students, teachers and experts said those who are responsible for the irregularities should be brought to book and, if needed, a new project can be taken to complete the work. If that is not possible, the works that have been already done should be made usable.