Cancelling energy sector deals not so easy: Rizwana

Environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said it is easy to intend to rescind the energy sector deals but it is very expensive in reality.

Cancelling the deals are not so easy. Bangladesh had to resort to international arbitration to cancel the Niko agreement. Yet, the interim government has taken up the challenge and a discussion is ongoing related to the agreements.

Rizwana made the comment while addressing the second energy conference on ‘Bangladesh energy prosperity 2050’. The three-day long conference has been inaugurated at BIAM Auditorium in Dhaka today, Wednesday. Bangladesh Working Group on Ecology and Development (BDGED) has organised the conference.