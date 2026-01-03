I have no address outside Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia

You know that I did not support this illegal process; rather, those who are now illegally in power without the people’s vote were the ones who, at the time, enthusiastically supported the illegal rulers. They said that it was the fruit of their movement. But very soon, the true nature and intentions of those illegal rulers became clear to everyone.

They began all kinds of efforts to forcibly put both Sheikh Hasina and me in a “minus” position. I was placed under house arrest. A ban was imposed preventing Sheikh Hasina, who was abroad, from returning to the country. When she did return, she was arrested. In the court premises, she suffered extreme humiliation.

I could have remained silent at that time. But I did not accept the injustice. Even under house arrest, I strongly protested the unjust treatment of Sheikh Hasina. In my statement, I demanded her release.

On this matter, I must speak a few words about that time. I did not think of my own or my family’s safety. The emergency government of Moeen Uddin-Fakhruddin was not a legitimate government. It was not formed according to the Constitution. They forcibly took power at gunpoint.

They remained in power illegally for nearly two years under a state of emergency. I could never, in any way, support them. They sought my support. They even told me to leave the country with my family for safety. I did not comply. I did not think of my own or my family’s safety.

I told them clearly that I have no address outside Bangladesh. In life and in death, I wish to remain in Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League supported that illegal government. They even participated gleefully in its oath-taking ceremony.