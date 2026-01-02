I regard myself as an ordinary person: Khaleda Zia

All the allegations are entirely fictitious and wholly fabricated, my lord.

Centred on the Zia Orphanage Trust, a completely false, malicious and harassing case has been filed against me and others. All the allegations in this case are entirely imaginary and utterly baseless. They are riddled with internal contradictions.

I have never had, either personally or in my capacity as prime minister at any time, any involvement whatsoever with the funding, management or any other affairs of this trust, nor do I have any such involvement now. This case has been filed beyond the legal authority and jurisdiction of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). On the basis of such unfounded allegations, I have for a long time been subjected to harassment, distress and humiliation in the name of justice.

The fear of abuse of power therefore naturally weighs on the minds of judges. In the lower courts, the negative impact of this situation and environment is even more pronounced. I wish to cite just one small example.

The senior vice-chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the son of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman and myself, Tarique Rahman, was acquitted in absentia by a judge of a fabricated charge of money laundering. In response, the ruling authorities initiated such acts of harassment and persecution against that judge that he was compelled to leave the country with his family to protect himself. This single example alone is sufficient to obstruct justice and to instil fear in individual judges regarding their personal security.