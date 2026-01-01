Khaleda Zia's janaza: What message did the massive turnout convey?

In the past, India’s relationship with the BNP was distant, at times even hostile. But politics recognises no permanent enemies or friends, only possibilities.

Khaleda Zia’s funeral made that possibility visible. And it is against the backdrop of this visible reality that Jaishankar’s condolence message must be interpreted.

This context is made even more significant by the meeting between Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Tarique Rahman, and the expression of solidarity.

In South Asian politics, Pakistan’s symbolic presence is always meaningful. This is not merely bilateral courtesy, it is a language of regional balance.

At the same time, the presence of official representatives from Bhutan, the Maldives, and Nepal, along with the participation of diplomats from many countries, together paints a picture of extensive international observation.

It is clear that opposition politics in Bangladesh is no longer just an internal matter. It has entered the calculations of regional powers as well.

These attendances indicate that regional powers no longer see BNP merely as a chapter of the past. They have begun to consider the party as a potential force for the future as well.