Begum Khaleda Zia: A woman of substance

She could have escaped from all this had she compromised, stepped back from politics and retired into a life comfort and security. But she did not. She refused to bow to the threats, give in to the lures. She was a fearless leader, the embodiment of democracy.

Had she no flaws? Of course she did. She was human. She was a political leader in a country rife with conspiracies - local, regional and international. But her achievements, sacrifices, political acumen and strong leadership far outweighed any chinks in her armor.

Now she had passed away. The nation mourns. People from all walks of life wept at the news of Khaleda Zia's death. Her vicious critics who still spew out venom about her, only do discredit to themselves. They need to take a page from her book. Despite all the unspeakable abuse the now-deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina hurled at her, never had she launched into a personal attack against Hasina or her family. Never had she used vitriolic speech against them. Hers was a political battle, not a personal vendetta.

History has much to learn from the life of Begum Khaleda Zia. May she rest in peace.