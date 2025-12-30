I believe in the politics of development and democracy, not division

Khaleda Zia: The Farakka problem did not start just now. It began after the Awami League came to power and agreed to operationalize Farakka. The Farakka issue must be resolved through dialogue between the two countries. During the time of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman, the first respectable agreement was reached between the two countries. In that agreement, we received our rightful share. All elements required in an international treaty were included. We stated that the Ganges water would be distributed, and it was distributed then. After that agreement expired, no new Farakka agreement was made during Ershad’s time.

Even during our government, we tried and negotiated extensively, as you have seen. Various delegations went to India at different times. I personally met with the Prime Minister there. Our first agenda was always the water treaty. We made every possible effort to secure water, but since we did not succeed, no formal agreement was signed. Yet water was still coming at that time.

After the Awami League came to power, however, they did not truly implement a Ganges water treaty. The agreement that exists is effectively a water treaty from Farakka, but it does not safeguard our national interest.

We know that agreements between governments are reached only after expert studies, discussions, and deliberations. Certain clauses must be included, as they were during Shaheed Zia’s time, for example, a guarantee clause; a dispute resolution mechanism was included because any bilateral agreement can face problems at any time. There were other elements as well. But this current agreement includes none of these. Everything in this treaty favours India; everything depends on India. If India wills it, we get water; if not, we do not. In reality now, we are not receiving the water, or it is not coming. Newspapers constantly report that the water promised to us is not being delivered. As a result, rivers are drying, irrigation projects are failing, ferry services are disrupted, salinity is increasing, and arsenic problems are arising, various problems are emerging. The government itself admits that, according to the agreement, we are not receiving water. Moreover, even in cases where the two countries are supposed to meet to resolve problems, India does not come. They do not give time, and Bangladesh cannot compel India to sit and negotiate.