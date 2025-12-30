Khaleda Zia carves a niche in history

Her close family would call her by her nickname Putul. Her formal name was Khaleda Khanam. Later, marrying Captain (later Lieutenant General) Ziaur Rahman, she became Khaleda Zia, the wife of the army chief and later the president. Fate drew her onto the slippery path of politics. After the death of President Ziaur Rahman, amid a vacuum, she took charge of his party, BNP. For eight years she stood in the front ranks of the movement against the autocratic ruler Ershad. Under her leadership, BNP, which had fallen into disarray, was reborn. From a homemaker, Khaleda Zia turned into a politician.

In the 1980s, she refused to take part in elections held under the incumbent ruler Ershad. For this, she was arrested several times and placed under house arrest. Yet she remained steadfast in her demand for a national election conducted by a neutral caretaker government. In the public mind, she came to be known as the “uncompromising leader.” Riding on this charismatic authority she created through her movement and personality, she defied all predictions and led her party to victory in the 1991 parliamentary election. She became the country’s first woman prime minister. It may be said that she was also the country’s first prime minister to come to power through a free and fair election. That achievement can never be taken away.