Khaleda Zia: An illustrious political life

Known in Bangladeshi politics as the “uncompromising leader,” the people’s beloved leader, BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has surrendered to the ultimate truth of life.

Politicians’ lives are marked by rises and falls. Lawsuits, arrests, imprisonment, persecution, and attacks by rivals are part of a politician’s risks. Khaleda Zia endured such oppression and persecution. On top of that, she bore the profound grief of losing her husband and a child, as well as long-term illness.

During the Liberation War, she faced extreme hardship. Her husband, Ziaur Rahman, joined the struggle for the country’s independence, leaving Khaleda Zia with their two young sons in a precarious situation. She moved from Chattogram to Dhaka, constantly changing addresses and going into hiding, with help from others.