S Jaishankar conveys India’s condolence to Tarique Rahman

Earlier in the day, at around 11:30 am, S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Upon his arrival at Bashar Air Base of the Bangladesh Air Force, he was received by M Farhad Hossain, secretary of the foreign ministry (Intergovernmental organisations and consular affairs).

S Jaishankar is scheduled to depart Dhaka for New Delhi later on Wednesday afternoon.

Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayer (janaza) was across the inner grounds of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, its outer areas and along the entire Manik Mia Avenue.

Khaleda Zia will be laid to rest beside the grave of her husband and former president Ziaur Rahman.

She passed away yesterday, Tuesday, at 6:00 am at Evercare Hospital in the capital. She was 79 years old.