The government declared three days of public holiday from Monday and the public administration ministry issued a gazette notification to this end on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, curfew has been enforced from 6:00pm today, Sunday for an indefinite period until further notice amid clashes across the country. This decision will be effective in all divisional headquarters including Dhaka, city corporations, municipalities, industrial belts, districts and upazilas.

Public holidays have been declared after the declaration of curfew.