Fighter jet crash: Milestone School forms committee to prepare casualty list
Authorities at the Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara formed a committee to prepare a list to assess the actual number of the wounded, deceased, and missing people including students, following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet into a school building that killed over 30 people and injured more than 150.
The list will also include the address of the victims.
Detail on the committee that was formed on Tuesday has been disclosed in a statement on the Facebook page of the Milestone School and College.
Milestone School and College administrative officer Ismail Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday.
The statement on Facebook page said an aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a school building of the Diabari permanent campus all on a sudden at 1:12 pm on 21 July. Many young students, teachers and guardians were killed and injured on the spot.
A committee was formed in coordination with officials, faculty members, guardians and students to prepare a list by assessing the actual number of the wounded, deceased, and missing people including students, as well as to add the address of the victims. The committee will file report in three working days.
The committee is headed by the college principal, Mohammad Ziaul Alam while its members include Md Masud Alam (vice principal – administration), Khadija Akhter (head teacher), Lutfunnesa Lopa (coordinator), Moniruzzaman Molla (guardian), Maruf Bin Ziaur Rahman (student), and Md Tasnim Bhuiyan (student).