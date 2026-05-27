Six newborns die at Ad-din Hospital in Dhaka
Six newborn babies have died at Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar area of the capital. The incident occurred early today, Wednesday, in the post-operative ward on the first floor of the hospital.
Police suspect the incident may have been caused by a gas line leak or another mechanical fault. Ramna Police Station said the matter is being investigated.
Professor Md Zahid Raihan, acting additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said he had received reports of the deaths of six babies.
He said, “The director general of the Health Directorate and others including me, have come to the hospital. We are trying to find out the details of the incident. We will be able to provide detailed information very soon. So far, we have learned that the babies died between 6:00 am and 9:00 am today.”
Speaking to journalists about the incident, Professor Nahida Yasmin, director of Ad-din Hospital, said there were 11 mothers and six newborns in the ward where the incident occurred.
Nahida Yasmin said, “The ward is our post-delivery ward. After delivery, mothers stay there with their babies and one accompanying person. The babies were beside their mothers.”
“Since it is an air-conditioned ward, the mothers suddenly complained during the night that it felt cold and asked the nurses on duty to switch off the air conditioning,” she added.
“Then, around 3:00 am, after two babies fell ill, they were taken to the NICU. Physicians examined them and found that the babies were fine. They advised that the babies be taken back to the ward,” said Nahida Yasmin.
She further said that around 6:00 am, the mothers suddenly reported that the babies appeared unwell. All six infants were then taken to the NICU. Two of the babies died while being taken there, while the other four were in critical condition. They were placed on ventilator support and efforts were made to save them, but they could not be revived.