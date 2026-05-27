Six newborns die at Ad-din Hospital in Dhaka

Six newborn babies have died at Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar area of the capital. The incident occurred early today, Wednesday, in the post-operative ward on the first floor of the hospital.

Police suspect the incident may have been caused by a gas line leak or another mechanical fault. Ramna Police Station said the matter is being investigated.

Professor Md Zahid Raihan, acting additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said he had received reports of the deaths of six babies.