Bus fares increased by 17 paisa per km

Bus fares have been increased following a rise in fuel prices. A decision has been taken to raise fares by 17 paisa per kilometre for long-distance routes and city buses, including those in the capital.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is expected to issue a gazette notification shortly.

According to BRTA sources, the increased fares will apply only to ordinary diesel-powered buses. The government does not set fares for air-conditioned (AC) buses, nor does it determine fares for other goods-carrying vehicles, including trucks and covered vans.

Therefore, the increased fare will not apply to goods-carrying vehicles and AC buses.