Fakhrul breaks down in tears, seeking Khaleda’s treatment abroad

Mirza Fakhrul Islam noted that the former prime minister had been hospitalised three times during her house arrest. He said the physicians are now concerned about her health and asked to take every possible step to take her abroad for better treatment. If not, it will be too tough for them to save her life.

Khaleda Zia, who is 78, has long been suffering from different health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney problems, liver complications, and heart ailments. She has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for nearly one and a half months, but there is no significant improvement in her physical condition.