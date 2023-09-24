Fakhrul breaks down in tears, seeking Khaleda’s treatment abroad

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir broke down in tears while speaking about the deteriorating health condition of the ailing party chief Begum Khaleda Zia in a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Sunday.
He demanded that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia be freed immediately and sent abroad for advanced medical care, considering her critical health condition.
The de facto opposition party held the rally to press home the demand and stipulated a 48-hour period for the government to take steps in this regard.
The BNP secretary general described the current physical condition of Khaleda Zia as the worst he had ever seen her. He said it was the first time he believed that her health was deteriorating rapidly.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam noted that the former prime minister had been hospitalised three times during her house arrest. He said the physicians are now concerned about her health and asked to take every possible step to take her abroad for better treatment. If not, it will be too tough for them to save her life.
Khaleda Zia, who is 78, has long been suffering from different health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney problems, liver complications, and heart ailments. She has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for nearly one and a half months, but there is no significant improvement in her physical condition.
She was admitted to the hospital's coronary care unit (CCU) twice within a short period. Earlier, she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and bleeding in her digestive system.
In his speech, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the government to release Khaleda Zia immediately and send her abroad. Otherwise, it is the nation that will suffer a significant loss, not the BNP, or the leader herself.