Durga Puja: Maha Nabami celebrated, Bijaya Dashami tomorrow

Maha Nabami of the Sharadiya Durga Puja was celebrated across the country with due religious fervour and gaiety while the devotees are waiting for celebrating the Bijaya Dashami tomorrow, Wednesday.

Bijaya Dashami will be celebrated tomorrow bidding farewell to Goddess Durga as devotees will take the idols in processions to designated rivers, ponds and other water bodies for immersion, known as ‘Bisarjan or Niranjan’.

Marking the Maha Nabami, Various rituals including NabamiBihit puja, Boli (sacrificing of animals or vegetables like pumpkin, sugarcane and banana), offering of ‘bhog and pushpanjali, home joggo, distribution of Charanamrito and “Maha Prashad” were held this morning at mandaps.

Devotees offered ‘Anjali’ after keeping fasting as major concluding worship rituals marking the day.