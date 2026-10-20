Durga Puja: Maha Nabami celebrated, Bijaya Dashami tomorrow
Maha Nabami of the Sharadiya Durga Puja was celebrated across the country with due religious fervour and gaiety while the devotees are waiting for celebrating the Bijaya Dashami tomorrow, Wednesday.
Bijaya Dashami will be celebrated tomorrow bidding farewell to Goddess Durga as devotees will take the idols in processions to designated rivers, ponds and other water bodies for immersion, known as ‘Bisarjan or Niranjan’.
Marking the Maha Nabami, Various rituals including NabamiBihit puja, Boli (sacrificing of animals or vegetables like pumpkin, sugarcane and banana), offering of ‘bhog and pushpanjali, home joggo, distribution of Charanamrito and “Maha Prashad” were held this morning at mandaps.
Devotees offered ‘Anjali’ after keeping fasting as major concluding worship rituals marking the day.
Puja mandaps across the country have been engaged with devotees and visitors since last Friday when the six-day festival began with the ceremonial invocation of Goddess Durga on Maha Shashthi.
Vibrant decorations, traditional ‘dhak’ beats, the ringing of ‘kashor and ghonta’, ‘conch-shell blasts and ‘ululation’ have added to the festive atmosphere.
Devotees have been visiting puja pandals across the country to offer prayers and enjoy the celebrations.
A total of 33,851 puja mandaps have been set up across the country this year, including 258 in the capital, according to the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad. The number has increased by nearly 1,500 compared to the last year.
The Gulshan-Banani Puja Foundation is hosting one of the most elaborate celebrations at Kamal Ataturk Park in Banani.
Makeshift pandals at Kalabagan ground and Khamarbari have also emerged as major attractions for visitors in the capital, with large structures and eye-catching lighting displays drawing crowds.
In the capital, a large number of Durga Puja celebrations are being held in the old parts of the city, including Tantibazar and Shakharibazar.
Ramna Kali Mandir, Siddheshwari Kali Mandir, Dhaka University's Jagannath Hall and Uttara Sarbajanin Mandir are also witnessing large numbers of visitors every day during the festival.