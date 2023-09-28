Air pollution rises by 13pc in Dhaka since 2020: CPD survey

Air pollution in Dhaka is creating severe health concerns and increases the risk of stroke, heart diseases, lung cancer, and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, a survey by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) says.

Acute respiratory disease, including asthma, the primary symptoms of which include coughing, breathing problems, runny nose, sore throat, chest pain, and eye irritation, rose alarmingly in the city, it says.

The CPD, a think tank revealed this finding of the survey titled ‘Reducing Pollution for Greening Cities’ held at BRAC Centre, Mohakhali in the capital on Wednesday.