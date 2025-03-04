2,000 more physicians to be recruited through BPSC: Govt
Environment, forests and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said the government has decided to recruit 2,000 more physicians aiming to reach healthcare facilities at the grassroots level.
"A recruit process is underway to hire 3,493 doctors through PSC (Bangladesh Public Service Commission). In addition, we have decided to hire 2,000 more doctors," she told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Rizwana said the rural people are deprived of healthcare facilities and that is why the main objective of the government's decision at today's meeting is to ensure that healthcare facilities and doctors are available at the rural level.
About the outcomes of the today's meeting of the council of advisers, she said the council took 135 decisions and a periodical review committee found that 92 decisions out of 135 have already been implemented. Implementation rate is about 68 per cent, she added.
The adviser said the council of advisers decided to change the names of two institutions - Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship Trust and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre.
She said the council also decided to determine the rate of saturated fat in food products maintaining the global standard.
Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam, deputy press secretaries Apurba Jahangir and Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and assistant press secretary Suchismita Tithi were also present at the press briefing.