2,000 more physicians to be recruited through BPSC: Govt

Rizwana said the rural people are deprived of healthcare facilities and that is why the main objective of the government's decision at today's meeting is to ensure that healthcare facilities and doctors are available at the rural level.

About the outcomes of the today's meeting of the council of advisers, she said the council took 135 decisions and a periodical review committee found that 92 decisions out of 135 have already been implemented. Implementation rate is about 68 per cent, she added.