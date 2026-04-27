Fewer buses, sharp rise in smaller vehicles

Over the past one and a half decades, there has been a slow growth in the number of buses in Dhaka, while the number of cars (sedans), SUVs, microbuses, and motorcycles have surged dramatically. Autorickshaws have also increased, but still fall short of demand.

Government policies have encouraged private car ownership, contributing to worsening traffic congestion. In the name of easing congestion, the now-ousted Awami League government undertook mega infrastructure projects worth billions. However, many of these flyovers are now plagued by traffic jams.

According to data from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), the number of registered buses, minibuses, cars (sedans), SUVs, microbuses, autorickshaws, and motorcycles in Dhaka stood at 462,785 in 2010.

Of these, only 5 per cent were buses and minibuses. By 2025, the total number of these seven types of vehicles rose to 1,921,387—but buses and minibuses made up just 2.83 per cent.