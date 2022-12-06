Greater initiative called for inclusive growth

Although Asia and the Pacific region started moving towards growth after a rebound from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war and the following global turmoil made the growth highly uncertain in 2023, changing all the equations.

Against such a backdrop, it needs to ensure inclusive growth to retain the development in the region, said speakers attending the 17th Asia and the Pacific regional meeting organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) at a Singapore hotel on Tuesday.

They laid emphasis on tripartite talks to deal with the employment challenges posed by the growing geo-political issues.

Labour ministers and state ministers of 19 countries, including Singapore, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, India and Bangladesh, are participating in the four-day regional meeting. In all, about 500 representatives from 33 countries, including the government as well as owners and workers, joined the event.