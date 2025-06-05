Spirit of 16th Amendment case was to put independence of judges at stake: SC

The apex court in its judgment also said, a judge, while deciding a case, should refrain from entering into any controversial political issue which demoralises him, putting him under serious criticism.

"A judge should, thus, remain abstinent in expressing his political view which may have an anarchic impact on the image of the judiciary and thereby affects the independence of the judiciary," it added.

Lauding the order as a milestone for the real independence of the judiciary, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman had said the judiciary, through this order, reached a point to work independently. This verdict will surely make its place in history.

"A historic responsibility has been assigned to the Supreme Judicial Council, adding, "I hope they will be able to work correctly, keeping their backbone straight. The review plea was filed much earlier on 94 grounds. We have examined all 94 grounds and concluded that there is not a single ground good enough to review the case. We told the court that we would not place the grounds before it," he had said after the pronouncement of the judgment.