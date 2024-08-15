NBR seeks bank accounts of S Alam, family
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought bank account details of S Alam, a businessman widely criticised across the country, and his family members.
In this regard, letters from Income Tax Zone-15 in the capital were issued on Thursday to all banks.
There are various allegations of unethical activities including money laundering against S Alam Group.
S Alam Group is one of the beneficiaries of the outgoing government.
Tax Zone-15 sources said details of bank accounts of S Alam's wife Farzana Parvin, mother Chemon Ara Begum and brother Abdullah Hasan.
Besides, details of the bank accounts of their parents, children, sisters, other family members, and the organisations they belong to were sought. This means information of bank accounts of all family members including S Alam has been sought.
Information about their credit cards has also been sought. The Tax Zone-15 has sought information of the accounts of the postal department, the National Savings Directorate and financial institutions.
S Alam's wife Farzana Parvin and his brother Abdullah Hasan are the directors of S Alam Luxury chair coach service and S Alam cold Rolled Steels Limited.
S Alam's mother Chemon Ara Begum is director of S Alam Luxury chair coach service.
There are various allegations including money laundering and grabbing banks against S Alam and his family members.
A tax official preferring not to be named said this initiative has been taken to tally the real assets and their tax files of S Alam and his family members.