NBR seeks bank accounts of S Alam, family

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought bank account details of S Alam, a businessman widely criticised across the country, and his family members.

In this regard, letters from Income Tax Zone-15 in the capital were issued on Thursday to all banks.

There are various allegations of unethical activities including money laundering against S Alam Group.

S Alam Group is one of the beneficiaries of the outgoing government.

Tax Zone-15 sources said details of bank accounts of S Alam's wife Farzana Parvin, mother Chemon Ara Begum and brother Abdullah Hasan.