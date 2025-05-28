Govt seeks help from political parties to withdraw false cases
The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry has sought help from the political parties’ for withdrawing the cases filed with the intent to harass the opposition political leaders and workers during the fascist regime.
The ministry made the call on Wednesday, in the backdrop of allegations from different political parties of dilly dallying by the government in withdrawing the political cases.
“The allegation has no objectivity”, a press release of the ministry said, adding the inter-ministerial committee headed by law adviser Asif Nazrul is holding regular meetings since its inception on 22 September, 2024 last.
The committee in 16 meetings so far has proposed to withdraw 11,448 political cases and further work in this connection is ongoing, it said.
The committee is recommending withdrawal of the political cases after reviewing the lists and related documents sent by district-level committees and solicitor wing of the law ministry, it pointed out.
It also said political parties’ too may send list of political cases to the inter-ministerial committee to expedite the process, it said.
“In view of this, BNP has sent a list of around 16,000 cases by 14 January, 2025, and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has sent a list of 1,200 cases by 27 April, 2025,” the press release noted.
The inter-ministerial committee, however, acting on its own initiative already recommended withdrawing around half of those cases,” the release said.
The ministry also blamed two political parties for not sending relevant documents like first information reports (FIR) and charge-sheets (where applicable) with their case lists saying it’s the main reason for delaying the withdrawal of the cases.
“Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, on the other hand, filed a list of 44 cases just on May 20, 2025. Speedy action is being taken after reviewing the documents of the cases,” it added.
The law ministry reiterated its call to the political parties for submitting the FIR and charge-sheets along with their list of the cases for their quick disposal.