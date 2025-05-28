Govt seeks help from political parties to withdraw false cases

The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry has sought help from the political parties’ for withdrawing the cases filed with the intent to harass the opposition political leaders and workers during the fascist regime.

The ministry made the call on Wednesday, in the backdrop of allegations from different political parties of dilly dallying by the government in withdrawing the political cases.

“The allegation has no objectivity”, a press release of the ministry said, adding the inter-ministerial committee headed by law adviser Asif Nazrul is holding regular meetings since its inception on 22 September, 2024 last.