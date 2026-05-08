Indian naval ship arrives in Chattogram

The visit is being seen as a reflection of the longstanding strategic partnership between the navies of Bangladesh and India and the growing maritime collaboration between the two neighbouring countries, said the release.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of IOS Sagar is scheduled to hold a series of courtesy calls on senior Bangladesh Navy officials, including Commander Chattogram Naval Area, Commander Bangladesh Naval Fleet and Area Superintendent Dockyard, aimed at further strengthening professional exchanges and operational cooperation.

As part of the visit, Commander Chattogram Naval Area will host a welcome reception for the visiting ship, while IOS Sagar will later host a deck reception attended by senior military officials from both sides.