Indian naval ship arrives in Chattogram
Indian naval ship IOS Sagar arrived at Chattogram harbour today, Friday, under its multinational IOS SAGAR 2026 deployment, marking a fresh milestone in Bangladesh-India maritime cooperation and regional naval interoperability.
The Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar entered Chattogram harbour after a successful transit through the Bay of Bengal and was formally received in Bangladesh waters by the Bangladesh Navy frigate BNS Ali Haider (F17), according to a press release, issued by the Indian High Commission here.
The visit is being seen as a reflection of the longstanding strategic partnership between the navies of Bangladesh and India and the growing maritime collaboration between the two neighbouring countries, said the release.
During the visit, the Commanding Officer of IOS Sagar is scheduled to hold a series of courtesy calls on senior Bangladesh Navy officials, including Commander Chattogram Naval Area, Commander Bangladesh Naval Fleet and Area Superintendent Dockyard, aimed at further strengthening professional exchanges and operational cooperation.
As part of the visit, Commander Chattogram Naval Area will host a welcome reception for the visiting ship, while IOS Sagar will later host a deck reception attended by senior military officials from both sides.
The commanding officer of the visiting ship will also pay tribute to the shared sacrifices of the two nations by laying a wreath at the Chattogram Commonwealth War Cemetery.
In another key engagement, the commanding officer will call on the Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority to discuss maritime logistics, port management and security cooperation.
The itinerary also includes cross-deck visits by naval personnel from both the countries, professional exchanges, and visits by the crew to BNS Issa Khan Training Complex and the Bangladesh Naval Academy to promote capacity building and exchange of training expertise.
A friendly football match between members of the two navies is also scheduled as part of the visit to further strengthen camaraderie and people-to-people bonds.
The release said IOS Sagar’s visit reflects India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the MAHASAGAR initiative, underscoring the shared commitment of both countries to peace, security and sustainable growth in the Indian Ocean region.