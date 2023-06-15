President Shahabuddin asks ACC to intensify awareness campaign against corruption

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday urged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to launch an intensified awareness campaign against corrupt practices.
The president made the call this when a four-member ACC delegation led by its chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban, reports UNB.
Mentioning Corruption as the main barrier to development and progress, he told the ACC delegation to launch campaign among the people at the grassroots level to create awareness against corruption.
Former ACC commissioner Shahabuddin also directed the anti-graft body to speedily complete the inquiry and investigation phases of any case.
During the meeting, the ACC chairman apprised the president of the overall activities of the ACC, press secretary to the president Md Joynal Abedin told reporters at a briefing.
Shahabuddin assured them of providing cooperation in strengthening the Commission.
ACC commissioners Md Mozammel Haque Khan, Md Zahurul Haque and secretary Mohammad Mahbub Hossain were present there.