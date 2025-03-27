Chief Justice Refaat Ahmed awarded Oxford’s ‘Lifetime Fellowship’
Bangladesh’s Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has been awarded the prestigious ‘Lifetime Fellowship’ by the world-renowned Wadham College of Oxford University in recognition of his exceptional contributions to law, justice, and human rights.
The honorary fellowship was presented to the Chief Justice on Wednesday (26 March), said a press release.
In a letter to the Chief Justice, Robert Hannigan, warden of Wadham College, wrote, “I am writing with great pleasure to let you know that the governing body of Wadham College has resolved to elect you to an honorary fellowship. I do hope you will feel able to accept this honour.”
The honorary fellowship is lifetime recognition. As a fellow, Justice Refaat will have the opportunity to attend various annual events at the college and receive invitations to formal dinners. He will also enjoy access to college facilities.
Bangladesh Supreme Court expressed immense pride in this rare achievement, stating that this recognition marks a proud moment for the country’s judiciary and legal system, read the release.
This global acknowledgment is not only a testament to the personal success of Chief Justice Refaat Ahmed but also reflects the international respect and honour accorded to Bangladesh’s judiciary.
Justice Refaat previously earned his postgraduate law degree with first-class honours from Wadham College, one of the most prestigious institutions in the United Kingdom.
Justice Refaat was appointed as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh in August last year, following the change in power after the July Uprising. At the time, he was the most senior judge in the High Court Division.
An alumnus of Dhaka University, he later went on to study law at Wadham College. After completing his degree there, he earned both a Master’s and PhD from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University (administered by Tufts in cooperation with Harvard University).
He began his professional career as a lawyer specialising in the banking sector and also worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as an immigration law expert.
Justice Refaat enrolled as an advocate in the Dhaka District Court in 1984 and in the High Court Division in 1986.
He was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court Division on 27 April 2003, and became a permanent judge two years later.
His father, the late Barrister Syed Ishtiaque Ahmed, was Bangladesh’s first additional attorney general and later served as attorney general.
His mother, National Professor Sufia Ahmed, was a distinguished academic and teacher in the Department of Islamic Studies at Dhaka University. Professor Sufia Ahmed took part in the Language Movement in 1952. She was one of the female forerunners to break the Section 144 on Dhaka University campus on 21 February.
She was awarded with Ekushey Padak in 2002 and Sufia Kamal Award in 2015.