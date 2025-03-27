Chief Justice Refaat Ahmed awarded Oxford’s ‘Lifetime Fellowship’

In a letter to the Chief Justice, Robert Hannigan, warden of Wadham College, wrote, “I am writing with great pleasure to let you know that the governing body of Wadham College has resolved to elect you to an honorary fellowship. I do hope you will feel able to accept this honour.”

The honorary fellowship is lifetime recognition. As a fellow, Justice Refaat will have the opportunity to attend various annual events at the college and receive invitations to formal dinners. He will also enjoy access to college facilities.

Bangladesh Supreme Court expressed immense pride in this rare achievement, stating that this recognition marks a proud moment for the country’s judiciary and legal system, read the release.

This global acknowledgment is not only a testament to the personal success of Chief Justice Refaat Ahmed but also reflects the international respect and honour accorded to Bangladesh’s judiciary.