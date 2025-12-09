Prothom Alo Survey: 50pc optimistic that election will be free and fair

There is widespread enthusiasm and anticipation among the people ahead of the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. In a survey conducted by Prothom Alo, over 90 per cent of respondents said they intend to vote in the forthcoming national election.

Half of all respondents (50 per cent) expressed optimism that the upcoming election will be free and fair, while one-third voiced doubts regarding the prospect of a neutral and credible electoral process.

These findings emerged from Prothom Alo’s National Public Opinion Survey 2025, carried out on some major socio-political issues. The survey was conducted by the private research organisation Keymakers Consulting Limited on behalf of Prothom Alo.