Tarique, Babar, six others acquitted in bribery case

A court in Dhaka has acquitted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar and six others in a bribery case.

Judge of the Dhaka special judge court-3 Md Abu Taher passed the order on Thursday.

The six others who got acquittal are Ahmed Akbar Sobhan alias Shah Alam, chairman of Bashundhara Group, his two sons Shafiat Sobhan, Sadat Sobhan, Abu Sufiyan, Kazi Salimul Haque Kamal and personal secretary of Tarique Rahman Mia Nuruddin Apu.