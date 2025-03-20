Tarique, Babar, six others acquitted in bribery case
A court in Dhaka has acquitted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar and six others in a bribery case.
Judge of the Dhaka special judge court-3 Md Abu Taher passed the order on Thursday.
The six others who got acquittal are Ahmed Akbar Sobhan alias Shah Alam, chairman of Bashundhara Group, his two sons Shafiat Sobhan, Sadat Sobhan, Abu Sufiyan, Kazi Salimul Haque Kamal and personal secretary of Tarique Rahman Mia Nuruddin Apu.
On 4 October, 2007, the anti-corruption commission filed the case against eight people Tarique, Babar in connection with realising Tk 2.1 million as bribery for dropping the name of an accused from the murder case of Sabbir Ahmed, an expert of information technology department of Bashundhara Group.
Police submitted chargesheet against them on 24 April, 2008.