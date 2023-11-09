Assistant attorney general Tamanna's appointment cancelled

The government on Thursday cancelled the appointment of an assistant attorney general for slapping another assistant attorney general over a trivial matter following a meeting at the Supreme Court (SC) on 3 October.

The relieved assistant attorney general is Tamanna Ferdous while the victim was Md Mojibur Rahman, the Solicitor Wing of the law ministry issued a notification dismissing her by an order of the president.

According to the notification signed by solicitor Runa Nahid, SC's lawyer Tamanna was relieved from the post of assistant attorney general upon cancellation of her appointment and the order will be effective soon.