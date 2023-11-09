Assistant attorney general Tamanna's appointment cancelled

The government on Thursday cancelled the appointment of an assistant attorney general for slapping another assistant attorney general over a trivial matter following a meeting at the Supreme Court (SC) on 3 October.
The relieved assistant attorney general is Tamanna Ferdous while the victim was Md Mojibur Rahman, the Solicitor Wing of the law ministry issued a notification dismissing her by an order of the president.
According to the notification signed by solicitor Runa Nahid, SC's lawyer Tamanna was relieved from the post of assistant attorney general upon cancellation of her appointment and the order will be effective soon.
Expressing satisfaction over the order, Mojibur Rahman said he got justice in the incident.
Tamanna had slapped Mojibur over the collection of food tokens following a preparatory meeting of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad in front of the room of the SC Bar Association general secretary on 3 October.
She also threatened to kill him by outsiders if he exaggerated the matter, witnesses said.
A video clip containing the incident went viral on social media later.
Mojibur lodged a written complaint to the Attorney General urging to take action.
In the complaint, he stated that his reputation was damaged due to the incident and called for a fair investigation.