Two controversial organisations to be registered as election observers

Finally, the two controversial organisations, Election Monitoring Forum and SAARC Human Rights Foundation, are about to get registered as election observers. Earlier, the election commission (EC) had rejected their applications the first time for not fulfilling the conditions.

With the next national parliament election ahead, the election commission has newly selected 29 local organisations including these two as ‘election observer organisations’. It has been learned that there are several more so-called organisations among them.

Earlier in September, the election commission gave registration to 66 more organisations. There were quite a few spurious organisations among them as well. These were organisations owned by individuals with political involvement also.

Journalists were informed by the EC secretariat on Monday that the list of 29 non-government organisations primarily eligible for registration as election observers will be published in different newspapers today, Tuesday.

If anyone has any claims, objections or complaints regarding these organisations, they can submit it in writing to the election commission within 15 working days of the notice being published.

The list of the 29 organisations the election commission is going to register newly, includies the Election Monitoring Forum and SAARC Human Rights Foundation that were denied registration when they had applied earlier.