Dhaka's traffic system: Integrated efforts needed for improvement

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sazzat Ali on Thursday stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all relevant agencies to improve the capital’s traffic management system.

He made the remarks while addressing an orientation seminar marking the conclusion of the Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project (DRSP), organised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a city hotel.

Terming traffic congestion one of the major challenges in Dhaka, the DMP Commissioner said the police are working to identify the root causes and keep the situation at a tolerable level.

“Foresight in urban planning is crucial. We need to plan our city with the future in mind,” he said, adding that public awareness and adherence to traffic laws are vital to restoring discipline on the roads.