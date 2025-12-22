Human chain of people from all walks of life protests attack on Prothom Alo, Daily Star

People from various walks of life, including leaders of political parties, representatives of professional and business organisations, journalists’ bodies, and civil society held a human chain on the road beside Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital in protest against the attacks and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, and the harassment of Editors’ Council president and New Age editor Nurul Kabir.

A joint protest and human chain titled “Media hit by mob violence, Bangladesh under attack” was held. The event was organised by the editors’ body, the Editors’ Council, and the newspaper owners’ body, the Newspaper Owners’ Association (NOAB). No speeches were delivered during the human chain. Earlier, a protest meeting under the same banner took place at Pan Pacific Sonargaon.