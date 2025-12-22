Human chain of people from all walks of life protests attack on Prothom Alo, Daily Star
People from various walks of life, including leaders of political parties, representatives of professional and business organisations, journalists’ bodies, and civil society held a human chain on the road beside Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital in protest against the attacks and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, and the harassment of Editors’ Council president and New Age editor Nurul Kabir.
A joint protest and human chain titled “Media hit by mob violence, Bangladesh under attack” was held. The event was organised by the editors’ body, the Editors’ Council, and the newspaper owners’ body, the Newspaper Owners’ Association (NOAB). No speeches were delivered during the human chain. Earlier, a protest meeting under the same banner took place at Pan Pacific Sonargaon.
Participants in the human chain included Irene Khan, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Rasheda K Chowdhury, former adviser to the caretaker government and executive director of the National Literacy Campaign; theatre artist Ramendu Majumdar; Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh; women leader Shireen Parvin Huq; A K Azad, president of NOAB and business leader; Nurul Kabir, president of the Editors’ Council and editor of New Age; Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo; Mahfuz Anam, editor of The Daily Star; Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez, president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI); Iftikharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB); Kamal Ahmed, chairman of the Media Reform Commission and consulting editor of The Daily Star; and Sara Hossain, unpaid executive director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST).
Also present at the human chain were Nihad Kabir, former president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); Mashrur Arefin, president of the Bankers’ Association and managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of City Bank; anthropologist and director of DRIK Rehnuma Ahmed; Rizwan Rahman, former president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI); M Masrur Reaz, chairman of the research organisation Policy Exchange; Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC; Shahidullah Khan Badal, publisher of New Age; AMM Bahaudin, editor of Inqilab; Altamas Kabir, news editor of Inqilab; Dewan Hanif Mahmud, editor of Bonik Barta; Inam Ahmed, editor of Business Standard; Shahed Muhammad Ali, editor of Samakal; and Ayub Bhuiyan, general secretary of the National Press Club.
Also present to show their protest were Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of the Ganashonghoti Andolon; Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami; Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP); Kamrul Hasan, acting editor of Ajker Patrika; Loton Ekram, editor of DBC News; Moursalin Babla, editor of Protidin Bangladesh; Iftikhar Mahmud, editor of the online news portal Dhaka Stream; Kazi Maruful Islam, professor in the Department of Development Studies at Dhaka University; and representatives from professional bodies, business organisations, journalists’ organisations, and civil society from various walks of life.