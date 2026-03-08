Osman Hadi murder: Two including prime accused Faisal arrested in India

Indian police have arrested Faisal Karim Masud, the prime accused in the murder of Shahid Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convenor of the Inqilab Mancha, along with his associate Alamgir Hossain.

They were arrested in the Bongaon area of West Bengal, near the Bangladesh border, during an operation conducted late Saturday night, according to the Special Task Force (STF) of the Indian police.

A case has been filed against Faisal and Alamgir, and they are scheduled to be presented in court today, Sunday, as reported in a press release from the STF.