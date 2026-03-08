Osman Hadi murder: Two including prime accused Faisal arrested in India
Indian police have arrested Faisal Karim Masud, the prime accused in the murder of Shahid Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convenor of the Inqilab Mancha, along with his associate Alamgir Hossain.
They were arrested in the Bongaon area of West Bengal, near the Bangladesh border, during an operation conducted late Saturday night, according to the Special Task Force (STF) of the Indian police.
A case has been filed against Faisal and Alamgir, and they are scheduled to be presented in court today, Sunday, as reported in a press release from the STF.
Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of the Inqilab Mancha, wanted to contest the election as an independent candidate in the Dhaka-8 constituency. For this reason, he had been conducting public outreach for several days.
On 12 December last year, shortly after Friday prayers, Osman Hadi, who was in a rickshaw on Culvert Road in Puran Paltan, was shot by assailants.
After shooting him in the head, the gunmen fled on a motorcycle. Later, Osman Hadi was taken to Singapore for advanced medical treatment, where he died on 18 December.
According to Bangladeshi police officials involved in the investigation of this high-profile murder, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi had initiated a novel form of politics.
As a result of his political endeavors, he was shot and killed under the direction and planning of Taizul Islam Chowdhury (Bappi), the organisational secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League and former ward councilor of the Mirpur area.
Faisal Karim shot Sharif Osman Hadi and was assisted by Alamgir Hossain. Faisal Karim is a former student leader, and his associate Alamgir is a activist of the Adabar Thana Jubo League.