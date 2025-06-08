Russia-Ukraine war
Bangladeshis living in Ukraine worried about how long they will survive
After the Russian attack on Ukraine, Md Abdul Jabbar celebrated Eid-ul-Azha there for the third time. His is from in Arial Bazar, Munshiganj, Bangladesh.
There were several conversations with him many times since the war began. He lives right in the center of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, near the country’s parliament building.
Over the past three years—especially on Eid—Prothom Alo has spoken with Jabbar and others to understand how Bangladeshis living in Kyiv or elsewhere in Ukraine are observing the occasion.
Prothom Alo spoke with him again Saturday. In Ukraine, however, Eid-ul-Azha was observed on Friday.
The joy of Eid has always been subdued in a country at war. But this time, the situation is worse than ever before—at least that’s what Jabbar says. Explaining why, he said, “It’s getting harder to survive in the city. The sirens go off constantly. The sound of explosions is everywhere. We don’t know where the bombs are falling or who’s dying. I’ve never seen things this bad since the war started.”
Several Bangladeshis in Ukraine, including those in Kyiv, reported that explosions have been increasing for almost a week now. On Thursday night, Abdul Jabbar and his family could hardly sleep. The following day—Eid—was not a pleasant one for him. He went to a nearby mosque for Eid prayers. He had planned to offer his qurbani (animal sacrifice) in an area near Boryspil Airport, about 30 kilometers from his home, but couldn’t go.
When asked why, Jabbar explained, “Most of the houses in that area have been destroyed. I was afraid something might happen on the way there. That’s why I didn’t go. For the first time, I couldn’t offer my qurbani on Eid day. And it’s not because of a lack of cattle—there are plenty—but it’s the lack of safety that’s overwhelming now.”
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. After that, many Bangladeshis living in Kyiv and other parts of the country left. However, some—like Jabbar—are still there. Most of them have been living in Ukraine for two to three decades. They settled there, married, and built their lives in search of a better future. Everything was going well—until the war upended their lives. Even joyous occasions like Eid no longer feel the same.
This year, Eid itself turned into a “day of fear,” said Md Habibur Rahman, a resident of the Dniprovskyi area in Kyiv. His ancestral home is in Gazipur, Bangladesh.
Speaking about the current situation in Kyiv, Habib said, “Mortars can fall at any moment. When the sirens go off, the metro stations and basements become so crowded that there's barely any space left. People are packed in tightly. There have been days when we had to take shelter 10 times because of the sirens. In such a situation, how can anyone think of performing Qurbani? All we can think about is how long we might survive.”
The fear Habib feels about life stems from a deeper concern. His 24-year-old son was forcibly conscripted into the war. Although he was wounded and returned from the battlefield after being shot, he is expected to go back again. Now, it’s not just his son—Habib himself may also be called to the front. He has already undergone multiple fitness evaluations, including blood tests, and has visited the hospital several times for the required screenings.
Habib said, “Any day now, I could be called up. I may have to go to war. But then again, where is the guarantee of life even now? I could die on the street, anywhere. This is the war that has begun.”
On Eid day, Friday, Habib went to a nearby mosque for prayers. Four other Bangladeshis joined him. A few people from Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Kyrgyzstan were also present. In the past, after Eid prayers, it was customary to gather at Bangladeshi homes. But that no longer happens, Habib said.
On 2 June, Ukraine carried out a major drone strike on four military bases in Russia’s Siberia region. A Ukrainian security official claimed that more than 40 Russian warplanes were damaged. However, no independent media outlet has yet verified the extent of the damage. If Kyiv’s claims are accurate, this would be Ukraine’s most destructive drone attack inside Russia since the war began three years ago.
In retaliation for the attack, Russia has also intensified its offensive against Ukraine, which it considers a hostile nation. The assault became more aggressive starting Thursday. On Friday, at least three people were killed and 21 others injured in Russia’s largest drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
Bangladeshis living in Kyiv fear that the attacks may escalate further. Habib said, “In three years, I’ve never heard so many explosions.”
According to Habib, as the attacks have intensified, so has the surveillance on people. Authorities have prohibited sending photos of any installations or infrastructure from Kyiv. Residents have been told that such images may end up in Russian hands and help them select targets for future attacks.
In this situation, adapting to the circumstances is the only practical approach, according to Hasinur Rahman. He is originally from Chuadanga, Bangladesh. This Eid, he performed prayers at a local mosque and also managed to offer qurbani.
Hasinur said, “The situation has become complicated, but this is the reality of living in a war. Things will get worse, and then better again. Still, this time the difficulties might last longer.”
He expressed a strong determination to adjust to the ongoing situation. However, he admitted that he cannot forget the Eids before the war. Compared to those days, things are now completely different from those days. Hasinur said, “Who knows if we’ll ever be able to return to those days? Still, I live with hope.”