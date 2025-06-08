Bangladeshis living in Ukraine worried about how long they will survive

After the Russian attack on Ukraine, Md Abdul Jabbar celebrated Eid-ul-Azha there for the third time. His is from in Arial Bazar, Munshiganj, Bangladesh.

There were several conversations with him many times since the war began. He lives right in the center of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, near the country’s parliament building.

Over the past three years—especially on Eid—Prothom Alo has spoken with Jabbar and others to understand how Bangladeshis living in Kyiv or elsewhere in Ukraine are observing the occasion.

Prothom Alo spoke with him again Saturday. In Ukraine, however, Eid-ul-Azha was observed on Friday.

The joy of Eid has always been subdued in a country at war. But this time, the situation is worse than ever before—at least that’s what Jabbar says. Explaining why, he said, “It’s getting harder to survive in the city. The sirens go off constantly. The sound of explosions is everywhere. We don’t know where the bombs are falling or who’s dying. I’ve never seen things this bad since the war started.”